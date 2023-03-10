Show You Care
A break from the snow today, more on the way this weekend

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring another chance for snow this weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We get a break from the snow today, but another system awaits us this weekend. Look for a quiet yet cloudy day to end the workweek with temperatures in the 30s. Even without new precipitation today, do still watch for residual slick spots, especially on secondary roadways or sidewalks.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES LATER SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT...

THE WEEKEND: Our weekend begins quietly to start and we should be able to get at least most of the SaPaDaPaSo Parade in ahead of our next system, though it will be chilly! Highs Saturday top out in the low to mid 30s. This system looks similar to our last one, just a few hours removed. Look for snow to being by mid afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight. Look for another wet, slushy snow with 1-3″ expected across eastern Iowa by the time it wraps up early Sunday, by mid to late morning.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023(KCRG)
Expected snowfall, valid for Saturday afternoon and evening, March 11th, 2023.
Expected snowfall, valid for Saturday afternoon and evening, March 11th, 2023.(KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Plan on dry and quiet conditions on both Monday and Tuesday, but these days will be well below normal from a temperature standpoint, especially at night. After this, a quick warmup is likely on Wednesday with a surge back to the 40s (maybe a few 50s?) along with a potential rain/snow situation again by Thursday. At this time, it’s too far out for details, but even a quick look suggests hopefully that the impacts are very minor. Beyond that front, we’ll be down into the 30s again by next Friday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

