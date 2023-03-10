Show You Care
Bill would allow Governor’s appointee to have influence over some state audits

The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand (D) says a bill in the legislature would stop his office from performing independent investigations on Thursday morning.

Senate File 478 would change how the State Auditor’s Office is able to get documents for an investigation if a state agency denies access. It would also protect Iowan’s private personal information. This includes details related to people’s taxes, medical history and residential addresses. The bill would also stop the office from receiving investigative reports from law enforcement and information related to cyber security.

Currently, if a department denies the auditor’s request for documents then a judge can intervene in the dispute. This bill would allow a three-person board with two members from the agencies involved in the dispute and one appointed by the Governor’s Office.

The change wasn’t in the bill prior to this week and was passed in an amendment passed on a party-line vote. A bipartisan group of more than 20 state auditors from the National State Auditors Association says this bill will negatively impact the auditor’s ability to act independently and perform their duties.

Republicans say the bill would help protect Iowan’s private personal information. This includes details related to people’s taxes, medical history and residential addresses. The bill would also stop the office from receiving investigative reports from law enforcement and information related to cyber security.

The House still needs to approve the bill before it goes to the Governor’s Desk.

