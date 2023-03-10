Show You Care
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department will reimburse the state for covering a lawsuit settlement, but that hasn’t affected some lawmakers’ calls for Athletics Director Gary Barta to resign or be fired.

State auditor Rob Sand was pleased with Iowa President Barbara Wilson’s decision to reimburse the taxpayers.

“I am delighted that President Wilson listened to the concerns that led to my vote against that part of the settlement,” Sand said. “I am delighted she listened to the outcry from taxpayers.”

But Gary Barta is still taking heat on social media from fans and lawmakers, including Carter Nordman and Annette Sweeney.

As of Thursday afternoon, Iowa lawmakers are taking it a step further, introducing a new bill, called HSB-229. It would require any athletic department, either from Iowa, Iowa State or UNI, to reimburse the state’s general fund for any lawsuit settlement.

Gary Barta has been involved in four lawsuits against UI resulting in $11 million in settlements. For Iowa fan Eugene Pinney, enough is enough.

“Four chances may be enough. It’s time to look I think in another direction at this point,” Pinney, the president of the Linn County I-Club, said.

