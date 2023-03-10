Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed

The law states there's an age limit of 65 years for peace officers in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has appointed an acting police chief while it reviews the status of Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Jerman, who turns 66 this month, joined the department in 2012 from the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department.

Iowa State law states “The maximum age for a person employed as a peace officer pursuant to this section is sixty-five years of age.”A list of requirements on the Cedar Rapids Police website states: “Maximum age for Peace Officer is sixty-five (65) years of age.”

In a letter to employees of the Cedar Rapids Police Department, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said that “The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA)’s position is that all Peace Officer Certifications expire upon the officer reaching age 66.”

A city of Cedar Rapids spokesperson said that Jerman remains a city employee and that no other information will be released as it is a personnel matter.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
One dead following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
Tracking the latest on Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

Changes between the second and third flood outlooks.
Mississippi River flood risk climbs even higher in last spring flood outlook
U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches ADA settlement with SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
The Bremer County Sheriff says there has been an incident near Sumner-Fredericksburg Community...
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responds to incident near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Amber Cook, a music therapist at Tanager Place, joins us to talk about how arts can be healing...
How music and other art therapy can be healing for people