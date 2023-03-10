Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has appointed an acting police chief while it reviews the status of Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Jerman, who turns 66 this month, joined the department in 2012 from the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department.

Iowa State law states “The maximum age for a person employed as a peace officer pursuant to this section is sixty-five years of age.”A list of requirements on the Cedar Rapids Police website states: “Maximum age for Peace Officer is sixty-five (65) years of age.”

In a letter to employees of the Cedar Rapids Police Department, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said that “The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA)’s position is that all Peace Officer Certifications expire upon the officer reaching age 66.”

A city of Cedar Rapids spokesperson said that Jerman remains a city employee and that no other information will be released as it is a personnel matter.

