Three injured after two Linn-Mar buses collide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Linn-Mar School District buses collided Thursday afternoon sending three students to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 1 as the snow started in Cedar Rapids. The three injured students were transferred to nearby hospitals. Authorities said the buses were transporting Hazel Point Intermediate students and Oak Ridge Middle School, students.

KCRG-TV9′s crew on the scene talked with a father who lived nearby. His son was on one of the buses that crashed. The father said his son was shaken up by the incident and might feel better if he talked about it. Parker Mundt is a fifth grader at Hazel Point Intermediate. During the crash, he was thrown forward and hit his face on the back of the seat in front of him, cutting his nose.

“I hit my head on the front of the seat, and I got my nose pretty bad,” said Parker. “It doesn’t hurt very much.”

Mundt, while shaken from the whole event, said he was ok. His little brother, Jace, found out moments later when he called Parker and found out he was on one of the two buses.

“I called my brother because I thought he was home, and I was going to tell him that I wasn’t going to be home for a while,” said Jace, a 4th grader at Westfield. “That was when he told me that his bus got to do an accident.”

Jace said his dad picked him up from school and brought him home. Parker, while overwhelmed by the excitement of the afternoon, said he was glad no one was seriously injured.

“I’m kind of scared to right the bus again, but I think I’ll be alright,” said Parker.

