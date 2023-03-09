Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely

Watch for snow to move into eastern Iowa today. Several inches are still on track.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s winter storm is still on track to move into eastern Iowa later this morning. The snow may fall heavily at times, overwhelming the warmer roads and making things slick.

TIMING: Look for snow to begin generally after 9 am toward Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. It’ll be closer to a 12 pm start toward Dubuque. The snow will continue this afternoon and evening, then pull away from the area late tonight into Friday morning.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.(KCRG)

AMOUNTS: A general 3-7″ is expected with warm road temperatures and ground temperatures being the foundation of continued uncertainty on the final amounts. This will be very slushy, wet snow and there’s a very good chance that accumulation will vary HIGHLY in the area. This means amounts in your driveway will likely be different vs your patio table vs your backyard. This is the case with many March and April snowfalls and it’s possible that measurements will vary by several inches depending on the surface you are measuring on.

Snowfall forecast valid for Thursday and Thursday night, March 9th, 2023.
Snowfall forecast valid for Thursday and Thursday night, March 9th, 2023.(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few inches of snow remains possible with that system as well. We’ll get through today’s system first, then be able to focus on more details for Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Generally colder temperatures are expected next week, especially the first half of the week with highs staying in the 30s. A rebound to the 40s looks likely later in the week with more chances of rain and snow at that point.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday
More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a...
Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, March 9th, 2023
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Snow accumulates heaviest along and north of Interstate 80.
First Alert Forecast
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning