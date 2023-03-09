Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s winter storm is still on track to move into eastern Iowa later this morning. The snow may fall heavily at times, overwhelming the warmer roads and making things slick.

TIMING: Look for snow to begin generally after 9 am toward Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. It’ll be closer to a 12 pm start toward Dubuque. The snow will continue this afternoon and evening, then pull away from the area late tonight into Friday morning.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023. (KCRG)

AMOUNTS: A general 3-7″ is expected with warm road temperatures and ground temperatures being the foundation of continued uncertainty on the final amounts. This will be very slushy, wet snow and there’s a very good chance that accumulation will vary HIGHLY in the area. This means amounts in your driveway will likely be different vs your patio table vs your backyard. This is the case with many March and April snowfalls and it’s possible that measurements will vary by several inches depending on the surface you are measuring on.

Snowfall forecast valid for Thursday and Thursday night, March 9th, 2023. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few inches of snow remains possible with that system as well. We’ll get through today’s system first, then be able to focus on more details for Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Generally colder temperatures are expected next week, especially the first half of the week with highs staying in the 30s. A rebound to the 40s looks likely later in the week with more chances of rain and snow at that point.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.