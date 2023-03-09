Show You Care
Wild Lights Festival returns to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines next month

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines will host its Wild Lights Festival next month.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular lights festival will return at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines next month.

Wild Lights Festival features more than 50 hand-crafted larger-than-life animal shaped Asian lanterns.

The zoo said it will feature the themes of underwater wildlife, giant insects, mythical creatures and endangered animals.

The festival runs from April 1 to May 29, nightly Wednesdays through Sunday.

Click here for more information.

