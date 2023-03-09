Wild Lights Festival returns to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines next month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular lights festival will return at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines next month.

Wild Lights Festival features more than 50 hand-crafted larger-than-life animal shaped Asian lanterns.

The zoo said it will feature the themes of underwater wildlife, giant insects, mythical creatures and endangered animals.

The festival runs from April 1 to May 29, nightly Wednesdays through Sunday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.