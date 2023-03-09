Univ. of Iowa Athletics Dept. to reimburse state for discrimination lawsuit settlement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department will reimburse the state general fund for the money used to help settle a discrimination lawsuit brought against the department and its coaches, University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson confirmed Thursday.

It comes after the University of Iowa reached a $4.2 million settlement over a racial discrimination lawsuit on the football team that included $2 million from the state general fund.

“I appreciate the work and due diligence of the Iowa Attorney General and State Appeal Board,” Wilson said in a statement. “After listening to the concerns of Iowans, and in consultation with Board of Regents leadership, I have determined that the University of Iowa Department of Athletics will reimburse the state general fund for the $2 million due to the recent settlement. I am deeply committed to our students’ success and well-being on and off the field of play.”

The Iowa Athletics Department is a self-sustaining unit that does not receive tuition revenue or taxpayer support. It has been involved in several discrimination lawsuits in the past decade, but this is the first time it’s done that for any of the settlements.

A new House bill introduced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers would require universities to reimburse the state for settlements involving an athletic department employee.

A subcommittee meeting for the bill is set for Thursday morning.

