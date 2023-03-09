2 school buses involved in crash in northeast Cedar Rapids; 3 students injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving two school buses in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Two Linn-Mar School District buses at the intersection of C Avenue at Brentwood Drive NE Thursday collided with one another Thursday afternoon. The buses were the #3 and #16 routes.

3 kids are being transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. All students who are able are bing transported to Oak Ridge Middle School. No kids are being left at the scene. Parents must go to Oak Ridge to pick up their children.

It is not clear at this time if the weather played a role in the crash.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

