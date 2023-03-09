Show You Care
Two charged after two starving dogs rescued from Des Moines home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued two huskies from a central Iowa home.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued two huskies from a central Iowa home.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from central Iowa have been charged with multiple counts of animal neglect after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued two dogs from a Des Moines home.

In a press release, the ARL said one husky was so starved and dehydrated it had to be humanely euthanized. Two other huskies were found and removed from the home.

John Lofton, 21, of St. Charles, and Noah Jorgenson, 21, of Des Moines are charged in the case.

“The condition of one of the dogs was particularly shocking,” the ARL said in the press release. “Even through her thick coat, we could clearly see Layla’s ribs and hip bones. She weighed just 30 pounds. The other dog, Nala, was also very thin, though luckily not as critical.”

Both dogs are now in the care of the ARL’s veterinary team, and have been placed on a special feeding program.

John Lofton (left), 21, of St. Charles, and Noah Jorgenson (right), 21, of Des Moines are...
John Lofton (left), 21, of St. Charles, and Noah Jorgenson (right), 21, of Des Moines are charged in an animal neglect case.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

