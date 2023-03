CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No. 1 seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy suffered a 57-45 quarterfinal loss to Pleasant Valley in the boys basketball state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.

Micah Schlaak led the Cougars with 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Kennedy finishes the season with a 22-1 overall record.

