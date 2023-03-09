Show You Care
Snow continues today, impacting travel

Snow, heavy at times, continues to push through eastern Iowa this afternoon. Look for travel conditions to deteriorate as snow is able to accumulate with the ev
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow, heavy at times, continues to push through eastern Iowa this afternoon. Look for travel conditions to deteriorate as snow is able to accumulate with the evening commute becoming tricky.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
ALERTS: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties north of I-80 where the heaviest of the snow is expected and the highest travel impacts due to pockets of heavy snow. A Winter Weather Advisory in place along I-80 for lighter totals and lesser impacts.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
TIMING: Snow has begun across eastern Iowa. It will continue this afternoon and evening, slowly pulling away from the area overnight into the early hours of Friday.

AMOUNTS: A general 3-7″ is expected with warm road temperatures and ground temperatures being the foundation of continued uncertainty on the final amounts. This is a rather slushy, wet snow and there’s a very good chance that accumulation will vary HIGHLY in the area. This means amounts in your driveway will likely be different vs your patio table vs your backyard. This is the case with many March and April snowfalls and it’s possible that measurements will vary by several inches depending on the surface you are measuring on.

Snowfall forecast valid for Thursday and Thursday night, March 9th, 2023.
THIS WEEKEND: Another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few inches of snow remains possible with that system as well. We’ll get through today’s system first, then be able to focus on more details for Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Generally colder temperatures are expected next week, especially the first half of the week with highs staying in the 30s. A rebound to the 40s looks likely later in the week with more chances of rain and snow at that point.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
