Muscatine woman sentenced for wire fraud

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 8th, 2023, a Muscatine woman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for wire fraud.

According to court records, 37-year-old Kimberly Nicole Hollingshed accessed her neighbor’s life insurance policy in February 2022 and created an online profile without permission of the neighbor. She then made changes to the policy and added herself as a policy beneficiary.

Then, in April 2022, Hollingshed falsely reported her neighbor dying and initiated the process to claim death benefits. Hollingshed electronically uploaded and submitted a falsified death certificate to the insurance company and was paid $100,138.87 for it.

Officials say Hollingshed used the fraudulent funds to purchase three motor vehicles and other personal property.

She was ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release after her sentence ends.

