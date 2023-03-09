Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine woman sentenced for wire fraud

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 8th, 2023, a Muscatine woman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for wire fraud.

According to court records, 37-year-old Kimberly Nicole Hollingshed accessed her neighbor’s life insurance policy in February 2022 and created an online profile without permission of the neighbor. She then made changes to the policy and added herself as a policy beneficiary.

Then, in April 2022, Hollingshed falsely reported her neighbor dying and initiated the process to claim death benefits. Hollingshed electronically uploaded and submitted a falsified death certificate to the insurance company and was paid $100,138.87 for it.

Officials say Hollingshed used the fraudulent funds to purchase three motor vehicles and other personal property.

She was ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release after her sentence ends.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday

Latest News

After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
Bill would allow Governor’s appointee to have influence over some state audits
Hidden risks of snow shoveling
Hidden risks of snow shoveling