Lisbon and City High wrestling coach Brad Smith to retire after 45 year career

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a 45-year career, Lisbon and City High wrestling coach Brad Smith is retiring.

Smith learned from the best, having wrestled for Dan Gable at Iowa, and just like Gable, Smith was a winner.

He coached 65 individual state champions and five four timers. A state record 704 dual victories to go along with a record 19 team state titles. They ended up running out of room in the trophy case.

Sports Director Scott Saville talked with him about how it was not an easy decision, but Smith is leaving behind quite the legacy.

