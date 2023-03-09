Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Bluder named semifinalist for coach of the year award

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The head coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team, Lisa Bluder, was named a 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Semifinalist on Thursday.

This year marked the seventh consecutive season in which Bluder lead the program to 20 or more wins. She has been the head coach at Iowa for 23 years, and has the most wins in program history.

Bluder has also coached five of the last six Big Ten Player of the Year award winners.

The four finalists for the award will be announced on March 20. A fan vote will help narrow the list down to the final honoree. Fan voting opens on March 21, and closes on March 28.

The winner of the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women’s Coach of the Year will be announced on March 29, during the Women’s Final Four.

