Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named Karl Malone Award finalist

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye junior forward Kris Murray has been named a Karl Malone Award finalist.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Murray is averaging 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game, a team best.

If Murray were to win the Karl Malone Award, he’d be keeping it in the family after his twin brother Keegan Murray won the award in 2022.

The 19-12 Hawkeyes are taking on Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday
More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a...
Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Bluder named semifinalist for coach of the year award
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Univ. of Iowa Athletics Dept. to reimburse state for discrimination lawsuit settlement
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Some Iowans call for Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta’s resignation
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half...
Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named to First Team All Big Ten