Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named Karl Malone Award finalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye junior forward Kris Murray has been named a Karl Malone Award finalist.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Murray is averaging 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game, a team best.

If Murray were to win the Karl Malone Award, he’d be keeping it in the family after his twin brother Keegan Murray won the award in 2022.

The 19-12 Hawkeyes are taking on Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.