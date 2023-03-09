Groups protests LGBTQ bills as a bill banning gender-affirming care heads to governor’s desk

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Waterloo at Lincoln park to protest LGBTQ+ legislation moving forward at the capitol.

On Thursday, the House passed a bill that prevents transgender people under the age of 18 from getting puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries. That bill is now headed to the governor’s desk. Another bill is headed to the Senate after passing the House. That bill prohibits transgender youth from using a bathroom that doesn’t align with their biological gender.

“I’m just trying to survive, and people want us dead,” said 17-year-old Evelyn Wilson.

Wilson came out as transgender a year and a half ago.

“I started using the men’s restroom at school, and there have been so many times where I’ve been harassed,” he said.

Speakers also discussed a Waterloo city ordinance that would protect LGBTQ+ youth by banning conversion therapy within the city. The second reading of that ordinance was postponed Monday until May 1st. Evelyn worried it would only get worse in the future as more bills moved forward.

“People were going to die from these bills,” he said. “People will commit suicide and it was healthcare we need.”

Tonya Hotchkins oversees the way Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids treats all of its patients. That includes LGBTQ+ youth.

“It’s not just the mental health of just trans youth, it’s the mental health of their allies, their family members, and the mental health of the youth in our community,” she said.

Hotchkins worried these bills moving forward include an increased risk for suicide.

“We know that this is very vulnerable to that already with the environments that we have, and we’re going backward,” she said.

Evelyn and others at the rally know the LGBTQ+ legislation may be destined to become law, but he wanted people to see the demonstration and know how many people will be impacted by these new laws.

“We’re not a threat to anybody,” he said. “We are just trying to use the bathroom, we’re just trying to be ourselves, and we just want to be respected.”

