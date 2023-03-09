Fourth quarter comeback sends North Linn back to the title game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn outscored Remsen St Mary’s 20-2 in the final quarter to win 52-50 in the Class 1A state semifinal round at Wells Fargo Arena.

Ty Pflughaupt led the Lynx with 19 points. Breckyn Betenbender followed with 14 points, while Mason Bechen added 10.

North Linn will look to defend their crown on Friday when they take on Grand View Christian in the championship game at 1 P.M.

