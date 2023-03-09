Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is...
FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.

None of the recent close calls between planes have involved aircraft lined up incorrectly to land on a taxiway, but that type of error nearly resulted in disaster at San Francisco International Airport in 2017.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended the technology change after the San Francisco incident in which an Air Canada jet nearly crashed into four other planes on a taxiway at night.

The safety board also recommended that the FAA require planes landing at major airports have systems to alert pilots if they are not lined up with a runway. The FAA said it is still considering that recommendation. Commercial planes already have other equipment to help pilots line up with runways at big airports.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Taxiways are paved surfaces that planes use to get in position for takeoffs or taxi to the terminal after landing. Most cases of planes landing on taxiways involve “general aviation” — privately owned small planes — but 16% involve commercial flights, according to the FAA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday
Winter weather alert
Quiet for now, watching a late week winter storm system
More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a...
Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and...
FAA administrator unclear on whether close calls are on rise
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years