Doctor explains hidden risks of shoveling snow

Dr. Ryan Dowden at Unity Point Health St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids says shoveling can trigger heart attacks in some.
Dr. Ryan Dowden at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids says shoveling can trigger heart attacks in some.(KCRG)
By Grace Vance
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a hidden danger many don’t think about — shoveling snow on your driveway.

“Historically the time we see most injuries from snowfall is after its finished,” Dr. Ryan Dowden said.

Dr. Dowden works in the emergency room at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He says shoveling can trigger heart attacks in some.

“It’s not uncommon that we do see individuals experiencing symptoms of heart attack,” Dr. Dowden said. “We are fully staffed, at full capacity and ready to handle any emergency that comes in today.”

He says anyone who experiences symptoms like chest tightness, breathlessness, fatigue or unexplained sweating should stop what they’re doing and call 911.

The American Heart Association says snow shoveling — and even snow blowing — may put added stress on the heart. This can especially impact people who don’t exercise regularly, or have diabetes and high blood pressure.

Dr. Dowden also says falls are common during snow storms.

“People go out and forget that it might be slick,” Dr. Dowden said. “Especially as it warms, there might be some ice in areas that might be hidden from snow cover.”

He recommends wearing shoes with grip and taking short steps in the snow and ice.

“The thing is to remember to kinda walk like a penguin,” Dr. Dowden said.

He says those at risk can still do activities like shoveling — with caution.

