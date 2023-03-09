Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Benton Community Schools Superintendent reacts to failed bond vote

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Supporters say their fight is not over after voters in the Benton Community School district rejected construction projects in the District.

Superintendent Pamela Ewell told TV-9 while she understands why many might have voted against this referendum, she will still fight to see these changes made to the district.

Improvements the district would like to see include adding a secured entrance to the high school, and a new heating and cooling system in a building that’s more than 40 years old. The Superintendent says there are likely several reasons voters said “no” including voters who don’t have school-aged children in the district, and others whom assume the changes aren’t needed.

“We’ve got CPI index at some of the highest it’s been in years, you have property valuation increases,” said Ewell. “As well as the challenging factors of the population and demographic that doesn’t have kids in school, wondering...okay we have a really good school district, we have great employees here, so why do they need this?”

Moving forward, she says the Benton School Board and administration welcomes input as they continue to work to upgrade these buildings with more modern construction, equipment and technology.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday
Winter weather alert
Quiet for now, watching a late week winter storm system
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids responded to a garage fire in the 3600 block of Spruce Wood Court...
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
WATCH LIVE AT 8PM: A look ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm
Benton Community Schools Superintendent reacts to failed bond vote
Benton Community Schools Superintendent reacts to failed bond vote
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Cedar Rapids man involved in shooting at Dairy Queen sentenced for possessing meth
In a 57-39 votes, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender...
Iowa House passes bill that would ban ‘gender transition procedures’ for minors