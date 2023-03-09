Benton Community Schools Superintendent reacts to failed bond vote

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Supporters say their fight is not over after voters in the Benton Community School district rejected construction projects in the District.

Superintendent Pamela Ewell told TV-9 while she understands why many might have voted against this referendum, she will still fight to see these changes made to the district.

Improvements the district would like to see include adding a secured entrance to the high school, and a new heating and cooling system in a building that’s more than 40 years old. The Superintendent says there are likely several reasons voters said “no” including voters who don’t have school-aged children in the district, and others whom assume the changes aren’t needed.

“We’ve got CPI index at some of the highest it’s been in years, you have property valuation increases,” said Ewell. “As well as the challenging factors of the population and demographic that doesn’t have kids in school, wondering...okay we have a really good school district, we have great employees here, so why do they need this?”

Moving forward, she says the Benton School Board and administration welcomes input as they continue to work to upgrade these buildings with more modern construction, equipment and technology.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.