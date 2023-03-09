Avelo Airlines sets start date for flights in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Avelo Airlines has announced that it will begin flying at Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) starting March 22nd.

DBQ was previously unable to secure the necessary TSA approval of it’s airport security plan when Avelo was intending to debut at the airport back in January.

The airline says free bus service will be provided March 22nd, 25th, and 29th to customers who need to return to their origination point at Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport.

