Xavier advances to semis, Marion comes up short in 3A boys basketball tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion fell victim to a scorching Bishop Heelan second half, the Wolves fell 68-59.

The Wolves were aided by four starters in double figures, including Brayson Laube’s 18 points, but the Crusaders proved too much, ending Marion’s season at 19-6.

Xavier played stellar defense on their way to a 49-38 win over Des Moines Hoover. Joe Bean and Aidan Yamiloski scored 15 and 13 points respectively.

The Saints will take on the Crusaders in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.