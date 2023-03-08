Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Xavier advances to semis, Marion comes up short in 3A boys basketball tournament

Marion fell victim to a scorching Bishop Heelan second half, the Wolves fell 68-59.
By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion fell victim to a scorching Bishop Heelan second half, the Wolves fell 68-59.

The Wolves were aided by four starters in double figures, including Brayson Laube’s 18 points, but the Crusaders proved too much, ending Marion’s season at 19-6.

Xavier played stellar defense on their way to a 49-38 win over Des Moines Hoover. Joe Bean and Aidan Yamiloski scored 15 and 13 points respectively.

The Saints will take on the Crusaders in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

Monticello falls in tournament
Monticello bows out in boys state quarterfinals 69-44
Monticello falls in tournament
Monticello bows out in boys state quarterfinals 69-44
Vinton Shellsburg
Vinton Shellsburg girls basketball team breakdown amazing season OnIowa Live
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half...
Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named to First Team All Big Ten