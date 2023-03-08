Winter Storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm is set to move through the central United States, bringing a snowy day to much of eastern Iowa.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of eastern Iowa on Thursday, with several other counties included in a Winter Weather Advisory. For more information on these from the National Weather Service, check our alerts page.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

The rest of Wednesday is quiet and cloudy ahead of a winter storm set to move in on Thursday.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: Watch for snow to start moving into the western portions of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area later in the morning, probably near or after 10:00 a.m., then overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Due to temperatures around freezing and the heavy, wet nature of the snow, totals will probably wind up being highly variable, generally in the 3-7″ range in the Winter Storm Warning area. Farther south, amounts will likely be less than 3″.

Expect travel to become treacherous after precipitation starts, with slushy accumulations of snow on area roadways possible during the afternoon. As the sun sets on Thursday evening, any additional snowfall will be much more likely to stick to roads with the loss of any aid from sunlight through the clouds. Temperatures will also fall a bit by then, helping the snow’s ability to stick. Plan on leaving extra time if you need to travel then, and slow down and give yourself plenty of stopping room between you and the cars ahead of you. If you can delay plans that require travel, that’s probably a smart idea.

Here's the latest snow timing for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. (KCRG)

MORE ON SNOW AMOUNTS: Factors that go into snowfall accumulation include whether it’s a grassy area, elevated surface, or hard surface, such as a driveway or road. In this particular case, it’s very possible that your driveway and yard may have differing amounts of snow on them due to the effects of recent warm temperatures and the time period where the heaviest snow falls in your area. In any event, it’s going to snow and it will have a heavy, wet consistency when you go to shovel it.

Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

THIS WEEKEND: Looking ahead, chilly weather continues into the weekend with another chance of snow arriving later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. At this time, it’s too early to determine possible amounts or impacts to roads.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

