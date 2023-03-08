Wednesday’s quiet weather leads to a wintry Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are back on Wednesday in advance of this week’s winter storm. As we mentioned yesterday it looks like precipitation holds off on Wednesday as drier air continues to move in from the east.

WEDNESDAY: Overall looks like a dry and cloudy day across eastern Iowa. An easterly wind is expected to keep much precipitation from developing through the day. This dry air should remain in place Wednesday night with only the isolated chance for a snow shower possible.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

THURSDAY PM - FRIDAY AM: This period is the most favorable for snow to move into eastern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is already in place for areas along and north of Highway 20 plus Benton, Linn, Jones, and Jackson counties in Iowa. The current track of the storms would bring heavy wet snow to the state. As things stand right now, expect 3-6″ of wet, heavy snow in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City with lighter totals south. Farther north higher snowfall totals are expected, stacking up to 6-9″ in Waterloo and Dubuque. March storms can be very fickle meaning the track could change. Stay up on the latest forecast updates.

This is the latest snowfall forecast for eastern Iowa for Thursday, March 7, 2023. (KCRG)

FRIDAY: A colder day, with lingering flurries. The wind will get rather gusty behind this system, likely leaving us in the Mid-30s for highs.

SATURDAY: Wear your winter coats for the SaPaDaPaSo Parade in downtown Cedar Rapids! We expect temperatures around 30 with a wind chill in the lower 20s.

