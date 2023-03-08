Show You Care
UIHC healthcare workers ratify new contract

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and its 3,800 nurses and other healthcare professionals that are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa have agreed to a new contract.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and its 3,800 nurses and other healthcare professionals that are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa have agreed to a new contract.

The tentative agreement was reached after months of bargaining between workers and the Board of Regents.

Highlights of the contract include:

  • 3% increase to base pay for all job classes in agreement
  • 6% increase across the board for existing employees, 3% each year
  • Eliminating maximum salaries from the contract
  • Extending Labor-Management Committee to continue discussing issues and solutions

Some workers shared their displeasure with negotiations, explaining why this agreement was so important for healthcare workers:

:”I’ve been involved with several contract negotiations and this was the most challenging due to the disrespect the Board of Regents showed us. I’m extremely disappointed they were unwilling to discuss the numerous permissible contract topics we brought to the table. Despite my frustration with how this stacks up to other states and sectors, we made gains in our contract because we stuck together, fought back, and stood up to our bosses. There is a lot that still needs to be done in order for our members to feel valued and supported by UIHC! I hope this motivates even more members to join us in the fight so we can continue to make wins for healthcare workers at UIHC and across Iowa,” said Dwn Shannahan, Educator at UIHC for over 3 years.

