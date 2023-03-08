Show You Care
Swisher voters reject proposed city water system

Voters in Swisher overwhelmingly rejected a proposed municipal water system in Tuesday’s special election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Typically, special elections only draw a fraction of the number of voters that turnout for major elections, but people in Swisher turned out in big numbers.

The vast majority of those voters, voted against building the proposed multi-million dollar water system.

Seventy-two percent of registered voters in Swisher voted in the special election, and 84 percent of them voted no.

The water system would have cost $20 million. Homes in Swisher currently use wells for water.

The city said a pipeline water system would ensure the water is safer, and it would support economic growth. The fire department also said it would improve their ability to respond to fires.

However, each household would see their monthly water bills increase. People voiced frustration, saying the plan was unclear.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

