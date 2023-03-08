Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today still looks pretty quiet across our area. Most of what’s on the radar off to our southwest isn’t quite reaching the ground or is very light, but, we could feasibly see a few flurries out of it early this morning south and west of Iowa City. Much of the area will remain cloudy with highs into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: We are still watching Thursday for a potential winter storm to move into eastern Iowa. At this time, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas along and north of I-80 in eastern Iowa. Watch for snow to start moving into the area later in the morning, probably after 10-11am, then overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Due to temperatures around freezing and the heavy, wet nature of the snow, totals will probably wind up being highly variable, generally in the 3-7″ range in the watch area. Farther south, amounts will likely be less than 3″.

Here's the latest snow timing for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. (KCRG)

MORE ON SNOW AMOUNTS: Factors that go into snowfall accumulation include whether it’s a grassy area, elevated surface, or hard surface, such as a driveway or road. In this particular case, it’s very possible that your driveway and yard may have differing amounts of snow on them due to the effects of recent warm temperatures and the time period where the heaviest snow falls in your area. In any event, it’s going to snow and it will have a heavy, wet consistency when you go to shovel it.

Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon Thursday, March 9th through 6am Friday, March 10th, 2023. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Looking ahead, chilly weather continues into the weekend with another chance of snow arriving later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. At this time, it’s too early to determine possible amounts or impacts to roads.

