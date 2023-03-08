Solon school and athletics renovations bond passes

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - People turned out Tuesday to approve a vote on the Solon Community School District’s $25 million dollar bond.

The district wants to upgrade its athletic facilities and add classroom space at the intermediate building.

Voters voted in favor of the measure 65% to 35% against it. The bond vote needed a minimum of 60% in favor in order to pass.

