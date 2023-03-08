Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Solon school and athletics renovations bond passes

Tuesday was election day for more than a dozen communities and school districts in the Eastern Iowa area
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - People turned out Tuesday to approve a vote on the Solon Community School District’s $25 million dollar bond.

The district wants to upgrade its athletic facilities and add classroom space at the intermediate building.

Voters voted in favor of the measure 65% to 35% against it. The bond vote needed a minimum of 60% in favor in order to pass.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

Iowa City domestic violence nonprofit announces plans for new emergency shelter
Iowa City domestic violence nonprofit announces plans for new emergency shelter
People in the Benton Community School District
Voters reject $48.5 million bond for Benton Communty Schools
Indian Creek Nature Center taps maple trees as temperatures rise
Indian Creek Nature Center taps maple trees as temperatures rise
Monticello falls in tournament
Monticello bows out in boys state quarterfinals 69-44