Solon school and athletics renovations bond passes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - People turned out Tuesday to approve a vote on the Solon Community School District’s $25 million dollar bond.
The district wants to upgrade its athletic facilities and add classroom space at the intermediate building.
Voters voted in favor of the measure 65% to 35% against it. The bond vote needed a minimum of 60% in favor in order to pass.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.