Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Monticello falls in tournament
Monticello bows out in boys state quarterfinals 69-44
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China