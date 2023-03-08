Monticello bows out in boys state quarterfinals 69-44

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Christian proved to be too much for the Panthers, as Monticello’s run to the Wells was cut short.

Preston Ries’ 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting led the Panthers, but no other Panther scored more than 11. In his final game, senior Tate Peterson grabbed 8 rebounds and added 10 points.

Monticello finishes the season 17-7.

