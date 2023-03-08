Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion teen is facing charges after allegedly beating up his girlfriend so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

Trevor Dean is accused of Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury for the incident, which happened on February 3 in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive in Marion.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Dean mistakenly believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment under the guise of having a “surprise” to give her.

The document says Dean texted a friend, saying “Something Finna go down wait till you use my knuckles after,” and “I’m Finna let all my anger out.”

When his girlfriend arrived, Dean reportedly began punching here in the face and the body, breaking her teeth, nose and orbital bone, and even recorded the aftermath of the assault, including his knuckles.

Law enforcement said the recording showed the woman on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air.

The criminal complaint also said Dean asked his friend to help him dispose of the body because he thought the woman had died when she stopped gasping for air.

