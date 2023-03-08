Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion teen is facing charges after allegedly beating up his girlfriend so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

Trevor Dean is accused of Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury for the incident, which happened on February 3 in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive in Marion.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Dean mistakenly believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment under the guise of having a “surprise” to give her.

The document says Dean texted a friend, saying “Something Finna go down wait till you use my knuckles after,” and “I’m Finna let all my anger out.”

When his girlfriend arrived, Dean reportedly began punching here in the face and the body, breaking her teeth, nose and orbital bone, and even recorded the aftermath of the assault, including his knuckles.

Law enforcement said the recording showed the woman on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air.

The criminal complaint also said Dean asked his friend to help him dispose of the body because he thought the woman had died when she stopped gasping for air.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Winter weather alert
Quiet for now, watching a late week winter storm system
Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Dry and quiet today, still watching Thursday as the next system approaches
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids responded to a garage fire in the 3600 block of Spruce Wood Court...
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Tracking late week winter storm

Latest News

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Some Iowans call for Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta’s resignation
Some Iowans are calling on University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta to resign after...
Some Iowans calling for Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta's resignation
This week marks one year since a deadly shooting outside a Central Iowa high school.
This week marks one year since deadly shooting outside Des Moines high school
Voters approved a $35 million bond for Hawkeye Community College.
Voters approve $35 million bond for Hawkeye Community College