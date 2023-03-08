Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a suspect has been arrested.

The crash happened in May 2021 when the ATV that Jordan Cabalka, 32, was a passenger on, lost control on Woods Edge Drive. He had been working for the Edgewood Fire Department for two years.

The driver in that crash has now been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Iowa State Patrol said 26-year-old Hannah Meese was driving the ATV when she lost control on a curve in the road.

She was also injured in the crash.

