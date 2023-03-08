Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash

More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a suspect has been arrested.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a suspect has been arrested.

The crash happened in May 2021 when the ATV that Jordan Cabalka, 32, was a passenger on, lost control on Woods Edge Drive. He had been working for the Edgewood Fire Department for two years.

The driver in that crash has now been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Iowa State Patrol said 26-year-old Hannah Meese was driving the ATV when she lost control on a curve in the road.

She was also injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police say 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been found safe.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe
Winter weather alert
Quiet for now, watching a late week winter storm system
Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Dry and quiet today, still watching Thursday as the next system approaches
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids responded to a garage fire in the 3600 block of Spruce Wood Court...
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Tracking late week winter storm

Latest News

More than a year-and-a-half after a deadly ATV crash in Edgewood, the Iowa State Patrol says a...
Iowa State Patrol makes arrest in 2021 deadly Edgewood ATV crash
Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will return to Iowa Wednesday.
Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley to return to Iowa
Voters in Swisher overwhelmingly rejected a proposed municipal water system in Tuesday’s...
Swisher voters reject proposed city water system
Voters in Swisher overwhelmingly rejected a proposed municipal water system in Tuesday’s...
Eastern Iowa special election voting results