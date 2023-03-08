Iowa City domestic violence nonprofit announces plans for new emergency shelter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit that gives a safe space to victims of domestic violence is getting an upgrade. Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) is expanding its emergency shelter.

Alta Medea, Director of Community Engagement at DVIP, said the current shelter was built in 1993 and is at capacity 365 days a year. The new facility will double the current shelter’s capacity to 70 beds.

“We’ve had a 38% increase of clients seeking services since 2017 and helped over 2,000 individuals in the last year alone,” said Medea. “So meeting that increasing need by having more space is absolutely vital.”

The new shelter won’t just be a bigger version of the old one; it will have a different design altogether.

“Each of our new rooms in the new shelter will be more of a private suite,” said Medea. “One of the things we learned during the pandemic is that to be truly trauma-informed, we needed to allow families and individuals space to process their trauma together.” She added the current shelter doesn’t allow for much privacy and the new design was about “expanding just quality and dignity.”

Medea said DVIP expects to break ground on the new shelter in May 2023, and it is expected to open summer or fall 2024.

She added the budget for the new shelter is about $6 million, and that 70% of that has already been raised. She added anyone interested in donating could go online or call 319-930-2030.

