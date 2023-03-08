Show You Care
Indian Creek Nature Center taps maple trees as temperatures rise

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As we transition from winter to spring the Indian Creek Nature Center is heading outside ready to tap trees for sap to make maple syrup.

When high temperatures are above freezing during the day and below freezing overnight, naturalists like Emily Roediger know maple trees are ready for tapping. The freeze and thaw cycle is crucial for this process since the changes in temperature lead to pressure differences inside the tree, causing the sap to flow. To tap your maple tree, you drill a hole in it , then take a spile and hammer it into the hole. Next you attach a bag or other container to the spile to collect the tree sap.

After the sap is collected, it’s time to cook the Maple Syrup.

“Today we cook our, um, maple sap into maple syrup in our sugar house using our woodfire evaporator. Um, so that’s kind of a really big kind of special pan with a woodfire kind of stove underneath that takes that watery sap and helps evaporate or remove a lot of the extra water so, we don’t want watery sap on our pancakes.” Emily Roediger, a Senior Naturalist at the Indian Creek Nature Center Explained.

Typically, it takes 40 gallons of tree sap to make just 1 gallon of maple syrup.

“Trees coming to life as temperatures warm, allowing us to enjoy one of Mother Nature’s sweetest treats. Reporting in Cedar Rapids Meteorologist Hannah Messier KCRG TV 9.

