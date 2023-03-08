CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -While Wednesday looks quiet, heavy snow will move in Thursday.

Wednesday & Wednesday Night

It’s a cloudy and gray day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. This afternoon will be fairly quiet with highs in the low 40s, clouds, and some scattered flurries. While our overnight hours look quiet, with clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 30s, our next snow system will move in Thursday morning.

Thursday & Friday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas north and along I-80 from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Snow will likely begin mid to late morning with heavy snow along and west of I-380 by noon. In the mid afternoon heavy snow will be possible across all of Eastern Iowa. Snow will continue overnight but will start to move to our east by early Friday morning. Light snow showers and flurries are possible Friday morning. 3 to7 inches of snow is possible with this system north and along I-80 while 1-3 inches of snow is possible south of I-80. Highs will be colder Thursday, with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s.

Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Long Term

Our wintry weather pattern continues after Thursday with highs staying in the 30s through Tuesday and another chance for snow this weekend.

