Couple opens ‘creepy but comfortable’ bed-and-breakfast

A Florida couple opened an 'eerie but elegant' bed-and-breakfast, with four themed rooms available for booking. (Source: WFTS)
By Sean Daly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) – A home in Florida has a coffin in the bathroom, a Ouija board on the wall, and creepy clowns watching you sleep.

The spooky setup at The Phantom History House, a new bed-and-breakfast in Hillsborough County, may sound like a nightmare for some and a fun adventure for others.

The owners, Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton, said the look of the place they were going for is modern Victorian with “a little bit of gothic sprinkled in.”

“We always say we’re creepy yet comfortable, eerie but elegant,” Blanchard said. “That’s kind of what we’re going for.”

The idea came about on Blanchard’s podcast about paranormal history. He said he’s always loved anything gothic and Halloween related.

“I’m not really into the paranormal thing, but I love Disney and storytelling,” Hinton said.

Together, the couple turned a beautiful home into a high-end haunted mansion with rooms starting at $175 a night. Brave guests can choose one of four themed sleeping chambers.

The four main rooms include the cemetery room, the portrait room, the Ouija board room, and the castle room, which is complete with rows of remote-controlled candles.

The bathrooms are also themed, so guests can rest and bathe in peace.

The pair also have mediums and tarot card readers to entertain guests. They said they love to share ghost stories from the people who visit.

“If you want to tell us about your ghost story when you were a little kid, we would love to hear it,” Hinton said.

Booking information is available online.

