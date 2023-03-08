Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man involved in shooting at Dairy Queen sentenced for possessing meth

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing meth that he intended to distribute.

Evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that, on October 8, 2021, a bail bondsman and his friend were attempting to locate Richard Dean Hamilton, Jr. to take him into custody for an active warrant. The bail bondsman and his friend utilized a woman to set up a deal to purchase methamphetamine from Hamilton, Jr. at a Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids.

During the set-up drug deal, the bail bondsman and his friend pulled up in their vehicle and approached Hamilton, Jr. The bail bondsman told Hamilton, Jr., that he had a warrant, but Hamilton, Jr. resisted arrest. During the struggle, the friend of the bail bondsman struck Hamilton, Jr., with an asp baton. At one point, Hamilton, Jr., grabbed the bail bondsman’s handgun and a knife, swinging it at the bondsman.

The bail bondsman yelled that Hamilton, Jr., had a knife, and the bail bondsman’s friend fired one shot at Hamilton, Jr., striking him in the leg. Hamilton, Jr., then drove off in his vehicle, dragging the bail bondsman through the parking lot before the bail bondsman was able to release himself free.

Hamilton, Jr., drove away and went to a residence belonging to someone he knew. Officers located him at that residence, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

In his car, officers located an empty baggie and six bags containing a total of 49.32 grams of methamphetamine.         

Hamilton, Jr., was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment, and must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

