Voters reject $48.5 million bond for Benton Communty Schools
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two measures involving the Benton Community School District failed after a special election on Tuesday.
Voters overwhelmingly voted against a bond that would pay for a new elementary school and renovations with 64% voting against the measure.
65% also voted against a levy to pay the principal of the bond.
