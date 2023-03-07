Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids responded to a garage fire in the 3600 block of Spruce Wood Court early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said the two adults and four children living in the home were able to make it out safely.

The fire extended from the garage to the home. Officials said the garage is a total loss and there was major damage done to the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.