Tranquil weather on Tuesday before rain and snow chances late week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mix of clearing and clouds are ahead tonight and tomorrow with dry conditions. Moisture tries to increase on Wednesday, but an easterly flow will bring dry air so any moisture chance will be minimal. Attention moves to Thursday for the best overall chance of precipitation. This system poses several challenges with storm track, dry air, and when and type of precipitation.

WEDNESDAY: A dry easterly wind will be in place. As moisture approaches the area this dry air will make it hard for precipitation to develop across Eastern Iowa. Anything that does break through on Wednesday should be on the light side and of little impact.

Dry Air Moves In From the East (KCRG)

THURSDAY: This is the day with our best overall chance of precipitation. Rain and snow are both in the forecast as this storm still is in the early stages of development. Northern Iowa seems favored currently for more snowfall accumulation with rain or a rain-snow mix farther south.

Late Week System Arrives (KCRG)

FRIDAY: A colder day, with lingering flurries. The wind will get rather gusty behind this system, likely leaving us in the 30s for highs.

SATURDAY: One thing that looks certain is a chilly day on Saturday for the SAPADAPASO parade in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Be sure to watch for the latest updates as the week progresses.

