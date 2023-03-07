Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State Auditor: City of Keota should seek legal counsel after potential conflict of interest payments

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is recommending the city of Keota consult legal counsel due to a potential conflict of interest after an investigation found the brother of the mayor pro-tem was paid nearly $9,000 by the city for various IT projects.

The report, released Tuesday, covered a period from July 2019 through June 2020. In it, Sand said city councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Conrad’s brother Andy Conrad was paid $8,962 for the IT projects.

Sand said the transactions may represent a conflict of interest because the transactions exceeded $6,000 during the fiscal year and were not competitively bid.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Marion, Iowa
Power restored in Marion
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide

Latest News

Cedar Rapids firefighters say six people escaped a garage fire that was spreading to a house.
Two adults, four kids displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Cedar Rapids
The Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus
30 butchers, including one from Iowa, are set to compete to show off their meat cutting skills.
Iowa native competes in meat cutting challenge