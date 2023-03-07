State Auditor: City of Keota should seek legal counsel after potential conflict of interest payments
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is recommending the city of Keota consult legal counsel due to a potential conflict of interest after an investigation found the brother of the mayor pro-tem was paid nearly $9,000 by the city for various IT projects.
The report, released Tuesday, covered a period from July 2019 through June 2020. In it, Sand said city councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Conrad’s brother Andy Conrad was paid $8,962 for the IT projects.
Sand said the transactions may represent a conflict of interest because the transactions exceeded $6,000 during the fiscal year and were not competitively bid.
