Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet for now, watching a late week winter storm system

Today and tomorrow are rather quiet, ahead of our next winter storm system later this week.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today and tomorrow are rather quiet, ahead of our next winter storm system later this week.

TOMORROW: This afternoon, look for a few breaks in the clouds overhead at times today with highs still relatively mild, in the middle 40s. Clouds build back in this evening and tomorrow looks to feature similar temperatures with more clouds. While some light showers are possible in central Iowa, it looks like precipitation will have a tough time pushing east into our area until Thursday thanks to dry air and an easterly breeze.

LATE WEEK WINTER STORM: On Thursday, precipitation becomes widespread through the morning and continues throughout the day. At this time, the track of the system suggests a rather traditional approach where northern Iowa gets the heaviest and accumulation tails off as you head south. While the track of the storm could still shift, altering timing and totals, the current track suggests several inches of wet, heavy snow for areas along or north of Highway 20, a few inches of accumulation for areas between that and I-80, and trace amounts due to rain mixing in south of I-80. Regarding the estimated start time, it seems reasonable to expect it around mid-late morning, then overspread the area from there. March snowstorms tend to be finicky, please check back for continued updates.

The latest snowfall forecast for Thursday, March 9th. Light snow could linger into Friday.
The latest snowfall forecast for Thursday, March 9th. Light snow could linger into Friday.(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: After 4 mild weekends in a row, this one won’t stack up as well. Look for chilly temperatures to continue, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. A second system looks to bring more snow to the region for late Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case
Police are investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School the week...
High school student charged with making threats toward Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a...
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Monte Eckels
Police make arrest in northern Iowa homicide
Marion, Iowa
Power restored in Marion

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, March 7
Snapshot of accumulating snow potential in eastern Iowa on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Dry and quiet today, still watching Thursday as the next system approaches
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, March 7th, 2023