Pinoy Cafe at NewBo City Market to close
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Filipino restaurant at NewBo City Market will close later this month after being in business for nearly five years.
In a Facebook post, the owner, Blanche Vega, thanked the community for the support over the years, and left it open for a possible return one day.
“It is almost 5 yrs. since I opened and I have come to realize that my priorities have changed,” she wrote in a Facebook. “As much as I would love to grow my business even more, I choose myself and family first.”
Pinoy Cafe’s last day will be on March 26.
