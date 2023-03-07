Show You Care
Pinoy Cafe at NewBo City Market to close

Pinoy Cafe owner Blanche Vega, left, works with a customer at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids...
Pinoy Cafe owner Blanche Vega, left, works with a customer at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on March 8, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Filipino restaurant at NewBo City Market will close later this month after being in business for nearly five years.

In a Facebook post, the owner, Blanche Vega, thanked the community for the support over the years, and left it open for a possible return one day.

“It is almost 5 yrs. since I opened and I have come to realize that my priorities have changed,” she wrote in a Facebook. “As much as I would love to grow my business even more, I choose myself and family first.”

Pinoy Cafe’s last day will be on March 26.

