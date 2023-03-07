Orchestra Iowa suspends Brucemorchestra

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a lenghy discussion, the Orchestra Iowa Board of Directors and Executive Committee have announced it is suspending production of the Brucemorchestra event for the coming season.

According to the board, rising production and labor costs to stage the event, as well as unpredictable weather, made it difficult to sustain the event.

”The Board of Directors wrestled with the critical role of this event in the community and the realities of how to be responsible stewards for the orchestra,” said Lisa Rhatigan, chair of the Board of Directors. “Ultimately, we recognized there are ways we can evolve and adapt to the situation, and we made the tough decision to pursue the next season with a different plan.”

The 2023-24 season will be announced in April.

