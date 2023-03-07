Operation Quickfind: 15-year-old Sophie Trappe

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police said 15-year-old Sophie Trappe was last seen at her home in Marion just after midnight on Tuesday.

She is described as a White female, 5′11″ tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair, and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and blue and red plaid pants.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.