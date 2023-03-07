Show You Care
Official: 2 Americans dead after being abducted in Mexico

A Mexican governor reported the four missing Americans have been found.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction last week in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others are alive, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who had been kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Shortly after entering Mexico Friday they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups. A video showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

The FBI is searching for four Americans who they say were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico on Friday. (CNN, CEPROPIE, TWITTER)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

