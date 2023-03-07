Kris Murray named third team All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Kris Murray has been named a third team All-American by Sporting News.

The junior forward leads the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

There are three other outlets the NCAA uses to determine its consensus All-America teams - Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, and United States Basketball Writers Association.

The Hawkeyes take to the court again on Thursday during the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

