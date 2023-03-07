Show You Care
Kris Murray named third team All-American

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Kris Murray has been named a third team All-American by Sporting News.

The junior forward leads the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

There are three other outlets the NCAA uses to determine its consensus All-America teams - Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, and United States Basketball Writers Association.

The Hawkeyes take to the court again on Thursday during the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

