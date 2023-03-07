Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named to First Team All Big 10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Kris Murray was a First Team All Big 10 selection Tuesday, having been selected by both coaches and media members.

The honor comes after Murray was also named a third team All-American by Sporting News.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GMBBall First Team All-Conference honorees! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EjEPiZjeN4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2023

The junior forward leads the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

Filip Rebraca was also a selection for Third Team All-Conference, and Patrick McCaffery was recognized among the Sportsmanship Award Honorees.

