Guided tours return at Brucemore after 3-year hiatus

Guided tours are making a return at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids for the first time in three years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Guided tours are making a return at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids for the first time in three years.

Leaders put the tours on hold at the mansion in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The first tour is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

It’s called “In Her Steps: Women’s History Tour,” in honor of Women’s History Month.

It costs $18 for adults and $10 for students.

Self-guided tours will continue during weekends throughout the month.

